House hunt Perry: See what’s on the market now

(Perry, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Perry. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1119 E Julia, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 0 Bath | $145,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Move in ready three bedroom, one bath home close to local schools and downtown. This home is four sided brick and vinyl sided with a metal roof and one car carport. There is an updated eat-in kitchen with a beautiful tile backsplash and newer appliances. Just off the kitchen is an option for a 4th bedroom, home office or extra large pantry. The bright and airy sunroom is a great option for entertaining and can been used as a family room with ample room for a tv, sectional sofa, and dining table. Step outside to the patio which is a prefect spot for outdoor grilling and dining. The back yard is fully fenced with a large double gate for easy access. This is a great home in a nice quiet neighborhood.

416 Calhoun, Perry, 32347 4 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1915

13 total income producing properties available as a Real Estate portfolio, all in the City limits of Perry within about a 5 mile radius. Currently 75% leased, with monthly rental amounts ranging from $625-$895. Properties include one vacant corner lot on Veterans Drive. Total annual 2020 taxes for all properties: $7,314. Individual lease and ROI information is available to well qualified investors. Excellent opportunity to purchase multiple income producing properties and make your money work for you! Property addresses: 111 Susan Street, 212 Susan Street, 611 West Veterans (home + vacant land adjacent), 207 S. Hinley Street, 207 Cypress, 200 Cypress, 202Arena, 1107 N. Calhoun, 410 & 408 Calhoun Street.

1117 N Jefferson, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $207,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,418 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Don't miss out on this beautiful downtown home within walking distance of the heart of Taylor County! This three bedroom, two bath home has plenty of room for the whole family. The master bedroom has tons of space, a built in vanity, extra room for a sitting area and a spot for a fireplace insert! A large kitchen that has plenty of storage, a eat in bar, and a breakfast area with a fireplace. The large living room overlooks Jefferson St, has plenty of room and a fireplace for extra coziness! The house is a beautiful place, but the it keeps getting better! In the backyard is a huge greenhouse, measuring roughly 50x30 in wonderful condition! This home is on city water, but also has a well for watering plants in the greenhouse. This is the gardeners dream! With 3 fireplaces, close to town, and a huge greenhouse, what more could you ask for?

1352 W Us 98, Perry, 32347 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Beautiful 5 acres on the side of highway 98. Comes with a nice 2/2 house that was built in 1953. The home is 1224 sq. ft and offers a lot of different opportunities as a handy man special or a really nice rental which is what it is currently used for. It also has an additional space off to the side of the house that would make a good storage space/ meet or produce canning room or additional rental space because it already has a full kitchen. Being SOLD AS IS!! Bring all offers

