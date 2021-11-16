House-hunt Meadview: What’s on the market

(MEADVIEW, AZ) Looking for a house in Meadview? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

555 W Haystack Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Site Built Stucco Home is Clean, Clean, Clean. Move in Ready. Located on a corner of a Cul-de-Sac with Pine Trees. All Electric w/200amp service. Paved Roads with Easy Access. Room to add a small Garage or Carport. Open Floor Plan with Ceramic Tile Flooring. Ceiling Fans throughout. Tile Counter Tops in Kitchen. All Appliances stay including Washer & Dryer. New Dishwasher & New Built-in Microwave. Come and Enjoy all that Meadview has to Offer. Access to Clubhouse with Pool and Tennis Court. South Cove Launch Ramp on Lake Mead just minutes away. Quad Trails abound. Near West Rim of the Grand Canyon.

30980 Escalante Boulevard, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Custom stucco home on 1.11 Acres. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, attached 2 car garage with terraced path to large 32x34 barn style garage/workshop with a loft; located on the north end of town with sweeping views of the cliffs and downtown Meadview. Large Living Room, Dining room combination, partially open kitchen into the den. You can enjoy your coffee and sunrise from the cozy breakfast nook. Kitchen is conveniently laid out with new Samsung Stainless Steel appliances. Down the hallway you will find 2 guest bedrooms and a guest bath. Toward the back of the home is the master suite with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, walk in closet. Ensuite includes double vanities with new faucets; tub shower combination and a water closet for privacy. Membership property in the Meadview Civic Association, enjoy the swimming pool, tennis court, putt-putt, shuffleboard, Billiard tables, lounge and activity room, free Wi-Fi. dues $40. a year. Located 9 miles from the boat launching area on Lake Mead; 21 miles to the Skywalk and a short 2 hours to Las Vegas. Call for your appointment today.

27211 N Tamarisk Street, Meadview, 86444 1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 736 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Site built home on 1.25 acres with panoramic views of the Grand Wash Cliffs. Home comes partially furnished and has a spacious bedroom and bathroom, open kitchen, den or possible second bedroom, laundry room, lots of storage space, security doors and an attached carport. Roof is under warranty. Set up to have both electric and propane, home also has wiring for phone and internet. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, a wall cooling unit, a wall heating unit and a vent free gas stove fireplace add to the comfortable environment. Within the wooden fenced area is a 1550 gallon water tank and a shed/workshop which houses a new water pump. Wire fencing surrounds the landscaped property which includes RV hookups, a circular driveway and a security gate at the entrance. Enjoy Lake Mead which is within a 25 minute drive or ride the abundant ATV trails. Close to Pierce Ferry Road and zoned commercial, the possibilities at this property are endless.

335 W Mohave Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Possible Restoration to Greatness Project. Stick Built Home in original Meadview Terrace of Meadview. Bring Your Imagination to Fix-It to Your Liking! Ideal Location within Walking Distance to Downtown District for Shops, Restaurants, Post Office and Convenient Amenities. 2 Lots have been combined to make a nice .28 Acre Lot . Clubhouse Available with Pool, Tennis and More! Near Lake Mead for great boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails abound throughout the area. Come See all that Meadview has to offer. Buyer responsible for own Due Diligence.

