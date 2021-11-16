House hunt Mechanicsville: See what’s on the market now

(Mechanicsville, MD) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mechanicsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

6025 Locust Road, Saint Leonard, 20685 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath cape cod! First level master suite with private entrance and full bath. Harwood flooring and wood stove in main area with open floor plan leading to spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. Water oriented community with access to the Chesapeake Bay!

24665 E Montiego Road, Hollywood, 20636 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Country setting...country living! This home sits atop the lot with a view of a beautiful set of trees. The home is spacious and features three bedrooms and two full baths. Plus, space on the lower level to use as an additional recreation room or office space and customizable to meet your needs.

27600 Guy Farm Dr, Mechanicsville, 20659 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome home! Privacy as the highest level. Your new home sits on a a private 1 acre lot, include off street parking that can fit 6 cars. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. The primary bedroom has a huge ensuite with double vanity. Screened in porch and a deck on the rear of home. Enjoy quiet and relaxing evening by the fire, while the family play in the yard. With a little TLC a this home can shine to perfection.

