Man Sentenced in Connection with Robberies of Brooklyn Area Subway, Dollar General

A 41 year old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with the same day robberies of two Brookyn area businesses, Subway and Dollar General.

Brian Lee Beemer, formerly of Pasadena and now of Baltimore, recently entered a plea of guilty to multiple counts of misdemeanor assault and theft. On November 12, 2021, Beemer appeared before Judge Alison Asti in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County and was sentenced to 13 and a half years with all but 18 months in suspended.

Upon his release, Beemer must serve a term of supervised probation for a period of 5 years, according to court records. He must also enter and successfully complete drug/alcohol treatment.

On April 23, 2020 at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the Subway restaurant located at 5638 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn for an armed robbery of the business. Beemer entered the restaurant, displayed a box cutter and demanded cash. The cashier complied and he fled. An employee chased Beemer and recovered the cash, which Beemer had dropped as he was running away from the scene.

An officer observed Beemer a short distance away from the restaurant. He was positively identified by the victim and was arrested without incident.

Through investigation, detectives were able to determine Beemer was the same suspect who robbed the Dollar General located at 5107 Ritchie Highway on April 21, 2020. He was later charged with both robberies.