Jump on Dry Ridge’s rainy forecast today

(DRY RIDGE, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dry Ridge Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dry Ridge:

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F 14 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.