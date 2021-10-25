Daily Weather Forecast For Willow Street

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILLOW STREET, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cbpi8QC00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

