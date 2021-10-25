Daily Weather Forecast For Willow Street

WILLOW STREET, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



