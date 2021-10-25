Baltimore Police Announces Northern District Homicide Arrest

BPD

In reference to the homicide of 19 year-old Andrew Frazier, Homicide detectives have arrested 19 year-old Datwain Jackson of Baltimore.

According to investigators, the victim was standing in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road the when he was shot by the suspect. The victim then ran to the 5400 block of Lothian Road where he collapsed, and later died at an area hospital.

Homicide Detectives along with ATF agents investigated this murder and were able to not only identify Jackson as the suspect in this case, but were also able to gather intelligence that would prove valuable in other cases.

On August 22, 2020, at approximately 9:05 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to the 5400 block of Lothian Road for a report of a shooting.

Once at the location, officers located a 19 year-old male, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Due to the victim’s injuries Homicide detectives have been notified.