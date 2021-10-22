CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, OH

Make the most of a cloudy Friday in West. Union with these activities

 4 days ago

(WEST. UNION, OH.) Friday is set to be cloudy in West. Union, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Union:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cZMvGn900

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West. Union Daily Weather Forecast

