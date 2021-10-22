CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, IN

Friday set for clouds in Lowell - 3 ways to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(LOWELL, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lowell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cZMlmd100

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

