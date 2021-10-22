CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camano Island, WA

Camano Island Weather Forecast

Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cZMkP1j00

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camano Island, WA
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel

Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel

Camano Island, WA
254
Followers
602
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy