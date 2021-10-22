Camano Island Weather Forecast
CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
