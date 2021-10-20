CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MT

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Forsyth

Forsyth News Alert
Forsyth News Alert
 8 days ago

(FORSYTH, MT) A sunny Wednesday is here for Forsyth, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Forsyth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cWwxqLM00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forsyth, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Mt#Nws
Forsyth News Alert

Forsyth News Alert

Forsyth, MT
14
Followers
202
Post
504
Views
ABOUT

With Forsyth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy