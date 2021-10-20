CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, OR

Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Lakeview

 8 days ago

(LAKEVIEW, OR.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lakeview:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cWwpsp800

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

