CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Council

Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 8 days ago

COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cWwetF800

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Council, NC
The Hill

Biden hails 'historic' deal, urges support

President Biden on Thursday defended his social spending framework while attempting to sell the public on a pared-back economic agenda, even as a number of congressional Democrats appear uncertain about support for his plan. Biden, in a speech from the East Room after meeting with House Democrats, hailed what was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
19
Followers
381
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy