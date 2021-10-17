On the hunt for a home in Manchester? These houses are on the market

(Manchester, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manchester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

4384 Main Street, Manchester, 05254 0 Bed 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,624 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Great opportunity to own one of the most beautiful landmark commercial buildings in Manchester. Historically beloved and well known to locals, as well as to many tourists who visit Manchester. EXCELLENT LOCATION! VERY VISIBLE! Located near many of the finest hotels, restaurants, and shopping Manchester has to offer! Featuring 1 acre, abundant parking, and very flexible usability. Over 4600' on the main 2 floors, plus basement and attic space. The building is currently being used as very successful retail space. It has been used twice in its history as long term very successful restaurants. A charming, cozy apartment is now being created in the second floor - perfect for use as owner’s quarters.

64 Walsh Road, Sandgate, 05250 1 Bed 0 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 826 Square Feet | Built in 1960

The perfect VT get away. Surrounded by large tracts of land and wildlife abounds in this mountain retreat with out house. Sold as is

42 East Manchester Road, Manchester, 05255 4 Beds 2 Baths | $945,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,190 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Excellent Primary, Secondary or Investment Property located in downtown Manchester Center and minutes to dining, shopping, skiing, hiking, and all that the area offers. Multiple units producing substantial income! Three separate buildings with 2 units in the main house, one unit in building 2 and a unit over the barn/garage. Perhaps you'll use one as your second or primary home and lease the others? Plenty of of possibilities and the location makes these rentals not only highly desirable, but occupancy is all but guaranteed with a proven track record. The sweeping large open lawn affords beautiful mountain views and sits alongside the Bourn Brook with its gentle current providing a soothing background ambience! You, your guests, and tenants can also enjoy the pool with privacy hedge. Completing the picture is a 3-car garage/workshop with plenty of additional outside parking space. All measurements approximate.

190 State Route 11, Peru, 05152 4 Beds 2 Baths | $484,000 | Duplex | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Just completed, August 1, new construction throughout on this 4 BR 2 BA condo located in the heart of Southern Vermonts ski country. No expense has been sparred with top of the line finishes from top to bottom, new roof, new chimney with new wood burning stove, Buderous boilers, energy efficient windows and doors, soundproofing insulation and rebuilt and expanded decking. Own both units and live or vacation in one and rent the second unit. First floor includes brand new kitchen and dining area with cathedral ceilings, exposed wood beams, quartz countertops, matt black stainless steel appliances, shaker wood cabinets and wide board pine flooring and mud room. A sitting area, 2 bedrooms with direct access to private 1300 SF deck, laundry room and a full bathroom with full bathroom with dual vanitys, marble tile floors and radiant heat complete the first floor. Upstairs has large family room with new wood stove and flue, quartz wet bar, cathedral ceiling, exposed beams and balcony that overlooks the properties pond and expansive mountain views. office or guest room is off the family room. Adjacent to the family is a large master BR suite, walk in closet, and custom design bathroom with marble tile floors, radiant heat, double vanity, and a large walk in steam shower. Ideally located near 4 major ski areas. Bromley, Stratton, Okemo and Magic mtn close by. 1 hour to killington. Be in this amazing unit by fall and ready for the upcoming ski season. Come take a look !!

