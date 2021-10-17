CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Village, AR

Check out these Cherokee Village homes on the market

Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 6 days ago

(Cherokee Village, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cherokee Village will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBTo3_0cU44dGm00

2 Kere Trace, Cherokee Village, 72529

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,801 Square Feet | Built in 1996

NEW PRICE!! REDUCED $20,000!!! Beautiful Brick, Executive Style Home - Come home to this 4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath custom house with 2,801 square feet of living space. Offers living room with gas log fireplace, spacious kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook, den/office, utility room. Current updates include ceiling fans; fixtures and faucets. Exterior is Brick with architectural shingles new in 2020, 2-car garage plus golf cart storage. All this on 2 level lots across the street from the North Golf Course.

For open house information, contact Jason Rhodes, King-Rhodes & Associates, Inc. at 870-257-3241

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21020726)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHn8g_0cU44dGm00

117 & 193 Spring Lake, Mammoth Spring, 72554

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 2009

SPRING RIVER L0G HOME on 1.63 acres with 240 feet SPRING River frontage. Log home has 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Laundry room, enclosed front pporch, screened back, central heat & air. The 40x60 shop, RV storage metal building concrete floors, provides plenty of storage room. The 2-bedroom 1-bath mobile home will give room of extra guess. Lot has chain link fencing, a fishing dock, and fish cleaning station, various freeze proof hydrants and outside electrical hook ups. Swim and boat right from you own dock on the beautiful Spring River. Only $330,000.

For open house information, contact Norman Cozort, United Country-Cozort Realty, Inc. at 417-280-6604

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60195634)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIEnn_0cU44dGm00

2 Crossroads Drive, Highland, 72542

2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in None

This delightful 2 bedroom 1 bath home, with handicap accessible shower is conveniently located for easy access to the area amenities--shopping, entertainment, Spring and South Fork rivers. A roomy sun-room overlooks the backyard. Need storage space or a workshop of some type? The property has 3 Bald Eagle sheds, plus 2 additional additional sheds. The house has city water and sewer. For the gardener there is an onsite well for use. A double carport. and wood deck round out the property features.

For open house information, contact Lisa Reeves, Coldwell Banker Ozark Real Estate Company at 870-856-3206

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028265)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQhIH_0cU44dGm00

21 Altakima Circle, Cherokee Village, 72529

3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bed 1 bath 1,320square feet on .50 acre+/- located a quarter mile from the Southfork River. Less than 2 miles from the North Golf Course. Tons of remodels in the past few years with a newer roof, granite countertops, shower, tub, flooring, cabinets, tank-less water heater and much much more!

For open house information, contact Jessie Friend, Coldwell Banker Ozark Real Estate Company at 870-856-3206

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21019944)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village, AR
84
Followers
349
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

