Check out these Cherokee Village homes on the market

(Cherokee Village, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cherokee Village will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2 Kere Trace, Cherokee Village, 72529 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,801 Square Feet | Built in 1996

NEW PRICE!! REDUCED $20,000!!! Beautiful Brick, Executive Style Home - Come home to this 4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath custom house with 2,801 square feet of living space. Offers living room with gas log fireplace, spacious kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook, den/office, utility room. Current updates include ceiling fans; fixtures and faucets. Exterior is Brick with architectural shingles new in 2020, 2-car garage plus golf cart storage. All this on 2 level lots across the street from the North Golf Course.

For open house information, contact Jason Rhodes, King-Rhodes & Associates, Inc. at 870-257-3241

117 & 193 Spring Lake, Mammoth Spring, 72554 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 2009

SPRING RIVER L0G HOME on 1.63 acres with 240 feet SPRING River frontage. Log home has 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Laundry room, enclosed front pporch, screened back, central heat & air. The 40x60 shop, RV storage metal building concrete floors, provides plenty of storage room. The 2-bedroom 1-bath mobile home will give room of extra guess. Lot has chain link fencing, a fishing dock, and fish cleaning station, various freeze proof hydrants and outside electrical hook ups. Swim and boat right from you own dock on the beautiful Spring River. Only $330,000.

For open house information, contact Norman Cozort, United Country-Cozort Realty, Inc. at 417-280-6604

2 Crossroads Drive, Highland, 72542 2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in None

This delightful 2 bedroom 1 bath home, with handicap accessible shower is conveniently located for easy access to the area amenities--shopping, entertainment, Spring and South Fork rivers. A roomy sun-room overlooks the backyard. Need storage space or a workshop of some type? The property has 3 Bald Eagle sheds, plus 2 additional additional sheds. The house has city water and sewer. For the gardener there is an onsite well for use. A double carport. and wood deck round out the property features.

For open house information, contact Lisa Reeves, Coldwell Banker Ozark Real Estate Company at 870-856-3206

21 Altakima Circle, Cherokee Village, 72529 3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bed 1 bath 1,320square feet on .50 acre+/- located a quarter mile from the Southfork River. Less than 2 miles from the North Golf Course. Tons of remodels in the past few years with a newer roof, granite countertops, shower, tub, flooring, cabinets, tank-less water heater and much much more!

For open house information, contact Jessie Friend, Coldwell Banker Ozark Real Estate Company at 870-856-3206