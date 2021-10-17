CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hampton, IA

Take a look at these homes on the New Hampton market now

New Hampton Voice
New Hampton Voice
 6 days ago

(New Hampton, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Hampton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRPEq_0cU4410X00

16 N Sherman Ave, New Hampton, 50659

3 Beds 2 Baths | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1920

2 story, 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home close to downtown schools and churches. Needs some updating and TLC. Selling AS-IS

For open house information, contact KATHY EIGHME, FUSION REAL ESTATE INC at 319-364-0242

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-C2001C8)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVaMY_0cU4410X00

2316 E Iowa 24, New Hampton, 50659

4 Beds 4 Baths | $365,000 | 4,411 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Location, location, location---your chance to have an acreage home in the country but just minutes from town! Beautiful well built home located on just over an acre on hard surface road! Features 2441 s/f of living space on main floor, 2 stall garage, and a detached 1008 s/f shed will not last long! Step inside and you will find a huge kitchen with dining area and livingroom, both have vaulted ceilings, looking out to country views to enjoy. Not to mention, 4+ bedrooms, office space with separate entrance, 3+ bath, whirlpool tub, and a finished basement with large storage area, Septic new in 2021, Furnace 2020, and more--call Joanne For an appt.

For open house information, contact Joanne Heying, Focus Real Estate, LLC at 641-330-3859

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20214949)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFOtd_0cU4410X00

1234 220Th, Ionia, 50645

4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 2001

The property is in the process of being cleaned out. The photos reflect that. There are 4 bedrooms (some are being used for office and storage). 2 baths, large eat in kitchen with walk in pantry, large living room, partial basement (approx 360 sq ft), enclosed entry. 2 stall garage, other outbuildings. Well '01, shingled '20, furnace '18, central air '18, gas water heater '16, water softener '20, air exchanger. Included: LP tank, water softener, 2 rolls of carpet, washer and dryer & stands, kitchen table and chairs, refrigerator between cabinets, gas stove, dehumidifier. On hard surfaced road. All large room sizes.

For open house information, contact Donna Pierce, New Age Realty at 641-435-2654

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20214982)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
New Hampton, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Tlc#Focus Real Estate#Llc#Central Air#Washer And Dryer Stands
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
New Hampton Voice

New Hampton Voice

New Hampton, IA
36
Followers
350
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy