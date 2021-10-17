Take a look at these homes on the New Hampton market now

(New Hampton, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Hampton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

16 N Sherman Ave, New Hampton, 50659 3 Beds 2 Baths | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1920

2 story, 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home close to downtown schools and churches. Needs some updating and TLC. Selling AS-IS

2316 E Iowa 24, New Hampton, 50659 4 Beds 4 Baths | $365,000 | 4,411 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Location, location, location---your chance to have an acreage home in the country but just minutes from town! Beautiful well built home located on just over an acre on hard surface road! Features 2441 s/f of living space on main floor, 2 stall garage, and a detached 1008 s/f shed will not last long! Step inside and you will find a huge kitchen with dining area and livingroom, both have vaulted ceilings, looking out to country views to enjoy. Not to mention, 4+ bedrooms, office space with separate entrance, 3+ bath, whirlpool tub, and a finished basement with large storage area, Septic new in 2021, Furnace 2020, and more--call Joanne For an appt.

1234 220Th, Ionia, 50645 4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 2001

The property is in the process of being cleaned out. The photos reflect that. There are 4 bedrooms (some are being used for office and storage). 2 baths, large eat in kitchen with walk in pantry, large living room, partial basement (approx 360 sq ft), enclosed entry. 2 stall garage, other outbuildings. Well '01, shingled '20, furnace '18, central air '18, gas water heater '16, water softener '20, air exchanger. Included: LP tank, water softener, 2 rolls of carpet, washer and dryer & stands, kitchen table and chairs, refrigerator between cabinets, gas stove, dehumidifier. On hard surfaced road. All large room sizes.

