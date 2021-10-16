Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jacksonville
(JACKSONVILLE, IL) According to Jacksonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1951 W Morton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.26 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 100 W Walnut St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jacksonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.34 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$3.46
$3.76
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.63
$4.03
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.62
$3.69
$3.48
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
