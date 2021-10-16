CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0cTIipr100

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) According to Jacksonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1951 W Morton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.26 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 100 W Walnut St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jacksonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1951 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$3.46
$3.76
$3.45

Circle K

602 N Main St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$3.43

Shell

841 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.63
$4.03
$3.44

Shell

1720 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$--

Fast Stop

2003 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39

Circle K

1727 S Main St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.62
$3.69
$3.48

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

MLB
