Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) According to Jacksonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1951 W Morton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.26 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 100 W Walnut St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jacksonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1951 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.45

Circle K 602 N Main St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.43

Shell 841 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.63 $ 4.03 $ 3.44

Shell 1720 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Fast Stop 2003 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Circle K 1727 S Main St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.69 $ 3.48

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.