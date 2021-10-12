Delta Daily Weather Forecast

DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 42 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of rain and snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 43 °F, low 19 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 46 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.