Delta Daily Weather Forecast
DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 42 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain and snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 43 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 46 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
