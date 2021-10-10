Hollandale events coming soon

(HOLLANDALE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Hollandale calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hollandale:

Black Bear Update with Richard Rummel Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 116 E China St, Rolling Fork, MS

Take a break to cool off in the Fine Arts Room of the Sharkey Issaquena Library and find out what’s going on with our Mississippi black bears. MDWFP black bear project leader, Richard Rummel will...

Mississippi Snakes with Terry Vandeventer Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 116 E China St, Rolling Fork, MS

Learn about Mississippi Snakes Terry Vandeventer, better known to many around Mississippi as the “Snake Man,” brings his Living Reptile Museum for a fun and educational presentation. Bring the...

5K Teddy Bear Run and Bike Ride Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Start your festival experience off with our 5K at 9 a.m. Dress up, come as you are, be ready to have fun and run, bike, or walk our 5K course. Registration Registration fee is $20.00 for all ages...

South Delta's 2k21 homecoming with live performance by HD4PRESIDENT Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 303 Parkway Avenue, Rolling Fork, MS

South Delta Get ready … Homecoming 2021 will be one that you’ll never ever forget!!!!HD4President gone have you jigging like a jigsaw About this Event Tickets are on sale now!! $30 at the Door and...

Holt’s Hound Dog Hoopla Fun Dog Show Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Open to all dogs and owners! Prizes given for Judges Favorite, People’s Choice, Best Trick, Best Costume, Best Dog/Owner Look Alike, Best Howl, and many more! Vaccinations must be current. All...