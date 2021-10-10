Hollandale events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(HOLLANDALE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Hollandale calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hollandale:

Black Bear Update with Richard Rummel

Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 116 E China St, Rolling Fork, MS

Take a break to cool off in the Fine Arts Room of the Sharkey Issaquena Library and find out what’s going on with our Mississippi black bears. MDWFP black bear project leader, Richard Rummel will...

Mississippi Snakes with Terry Vandeventer

Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 116 E China St, Rolling Fork, MS

Learn about Mississippi Snakes Terry Vandeventer, better known to many around Mississippi as the “Snake Man,” brings his Living Reptile Museum for a fun and educational presentation. Bring the...

5K Teddy Bear Run and Bike Ride

Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Start your festival experience off with our 5K at 9 a.m. Dress up, come as you are, be ready to have fun and run, bike, or walk our 5K course. Registration Registration fee is $20.00 for all ages...

South Delta's 2k21 homecoming with live performance by HD4PRESIDENT

Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 303 Parkway Avenue, Rolling Fork, MS

South Delta Get ready … Homecoming 2021 will be one that you’ll never ever forget!!!!HD4President gone have you jigging like a jigsaw About this Event Tickets are on sale now!! $30 at the Door and...

Holt’s Hound Dog Hoopla Fun Dog Show

Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Open to all dogs and owners! Prizes given for Judges Favorite, People’s Choice, Best Trick, Best Costume, Best Dog/Owner Look Alike, Best Howl, and many more! Vaccinations must be current. All...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
With Hollandale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

