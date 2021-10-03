CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up Grand Island: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Live events are coming to Grand Island.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Island:

Financial Survival in Retirement

Grand Island, NE

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3134 US-34, Grand Island, NE

ON-LINE class. Students will receive a link one week prior to the class so they can join from their home computer. Recent global turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic has left many people in or near...

Grand Island Farmers Market

Grand Island, NE

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1704 W 3rd St, Grand Island, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October 2021Daily, 8AM - 6PM Location:Ace Hardware 1704 West 3rd Street, Grand Island, NE

"Treat In Trunk" Drive-Thru Halloween Event

Grand Island, NE

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 511 N Elm St #2, Grand Island, NE

Drive through our decorated parking lot while playing games from your vehicle. Children will receive a bag of treats. You may also like the following events from Trinity United Methodist Church

Trunk or Treat

Grand Island, NE

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Join us for a fun and safe afternoon Come join us at Peace for some family fun, at our Trunk or Treat event. We'll have a host of trunks full of creativity and candy! Come for some free food...

Halloween Party

Grand Island, NE

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 316 N Pine St, Grand Island, NE

Come join us at Kinkaider this Halloween for a costume contest, live music by J Rod String band, and more!!! You may also like the following events from Kinkaider Brewing Grand Island

Grand Island, NE
ABOUT

With Grand Island News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

