Jonestown, PA

Saturday sun alert in Jonestown — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Jonestown (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(JONESTOWN, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jonestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jonestown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cF2sXOi00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

