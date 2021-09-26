Coming soon: Monett events

(MONETT, MO) Live events are lining up on the Monett calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Monett area:

Wheel of Fortune Marionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Address: 205 S College Ave, Marionville, MO

Wheel of Fortune: Tuesday & Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Swimming Marionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Address: 205 S College Ave, Marionville, MO

Swimming: Monday & Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Steve Williams Estate Auction Aurora, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Estate Auction 1:00 PM * Sunday September 26th. * 1:00 PM Location: 19200 Lawrence 2227 Aurora, Mo. Directions: 1 Block south of Wal-Mart. List Coming Soon

Yoga Marionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 205 S College Ave, Marionville, MO

Yoga: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Winter Livestock Nutrition & Feeding Workshop Crane, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 810 State Hwy D, Crane, MO

Sandwich supper @ 6:30, with workshop to follow. There is no charge to attend, but must pre-register to reserve your meal. Call 417-357-6812 or use the registration link.