Live events on the horizon in Bellefontaine

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Live events are coming to Bellefontaine.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellefontaine:

Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 West Columbus Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

This is one of the MOST popular workshops here at The Poppy Seed and we are happy to bring it back this year! Hosted by Breanne Comer!

Chris Salyer LIVE Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 211 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH

Chris Salyer is a hard working country singer/songwriter who is paving his way through the Midwestern music scene. Chris performs and records new and traditional country music. Chris takes classic...

A Night To Remember Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1797 Ohio 47, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Join us for "A Night to Remember" 2021 Discovery Riders Gala Fundraiser.

Thirsty Thursday Karaoke with BJ & Billie Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1125 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH

Every Thirsty Thursday Night you can join us as we party with BJ & Billie starting at 6pm! Go to our website www.ironcitysportsbar.com and you place reservations, view our menu, and if you'd...

George Barrie Band - LIVE Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

George Barrie Band is a groovy Rock n Roll band.