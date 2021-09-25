CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caribou, ME

Events on the Caribou calendar

Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 7 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) Live events are lining up on the Caribou calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Caribou area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swr3E_0c7uicdP00

Trapper Education- Presque Isle

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Aroostook Valley Trail, 360 Parsons Rd, Presque Isle, ME 04769

In-person Trapper Education course. 2 day course. Day 1: September 12, 6pm-9pm. Day 2: September 26, 8am-4pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCI2z_0c7uicdP00

Allan Scott

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 308 Sweden St, Caribou, ME

Singer and songwriter Allan Scott discovered an affinity for music at a young age. He was eleven when his brother started taking guitar lessons. “I eventually took his ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FW6H7_0c7uicdP00

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Northern Maine

Fort Kent, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

We’re walking in 2021 — and we invite you to join us. Whether we’re together at a large in-person gathering or in small groups in our individual neighborhoods, the funds you raise through Walk to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkbsF_0c7uicdP00

Maine State History Homeschool Course

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 225 State St, Presque Isle, ME

Maine State History Grades 5 through 12. Younger grades may attend, but will need parental supervision. We will need a minimum of 10 students registered to offer this course. The course will meet...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXbfF_0c7uicdP00

PIHS 2010 Ten Year Class Reunion

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 35 Parkhurst Siding Road, Presque Isle, ME 04769

Come join us for the Presque Isle High School's Class of 2010 Ten Year Class Reunion! All members of our class are invited to enjoy

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
theavtimes.com

“Structure” opens at MOAH Oct. 2

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History on Wednesday announced the opening of Structure, a series of solo exhibitions featuring artists HK Zamani, Kimberly Brooks, Chelsea Dean, Mela M, Matjames Metson, Jim Richard, and Cinta Vidal. Additionally, pieces by Coleen Sterritt from MOAH’s permanent collection will be on display.
LANCASTER, CA
Caribou Today

Caribou Today

Caribou, ME
32
Followers
306
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy