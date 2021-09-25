CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Point, NC

Rocky Point Daily Weather Forecast

Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ROCKY POINT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0c7o4Yns00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(ROCKY POINT, NC) A sunny Monday is here for Rocky Point, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel

Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel

Rocky Point, NC
132
Followers
582
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy