CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, AR

Newport Weather Forecast

Newport (AR) Weather Channel
Newport (AR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

NEWPORT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0c7nsp5F00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(NEWPORT, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
NEWPORT, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, AR
Newport (AR) Weather Channel

Newport (AR) Weather Channel

Newport, AR
255
Followers
595
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy