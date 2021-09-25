4-Day Weather Forecast For Park Rapids
PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0