Weather Forecast For Newport

NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, September 26 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 62 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 31 mph



Monday, September 27 Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



