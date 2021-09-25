CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A hit-and-run accident leaves a 67-year-old male bicyclist in hospital (Coopersville, MI)

On Friday, a 67-year-old male bicyclist was left in a hospital following a hit-and-run accident that happened just east of Coopersville.

As per the initial information, the bicycle crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Arthur Street, west of 32nd Street, in Wright Township.

September 25, 2021

