Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Vernon station

(VERNON, TX) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Vernon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Vernon area on Tuesday, found that CEFCO at 2700 Us-287had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CEFCO at 2700 Us-287, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.79, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CEFCO 2700 Us-287, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 3802 Us-287 W, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.