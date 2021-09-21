CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Bend, WI

Price check: Diesel prices around West Bend

West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQfmQ_0c3CpXVH00

(WEST BEND, WI) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in West Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the West Bend area on Tuesday, found that BP at 5105 Hwy Phad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 1211 W Washington St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

5105 Hwy P, West Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.79
$2.99

CITGO

100 Badger Rd, Kewaskum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.04

BP

890 Fond Du Lac Ave, Kewaskum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04

BP

1211 W Washington St, West Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.99
$3.09

Kwik Trip

806 S Main St, West Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.68
$3.09

BP

1229 S Main St, West Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.48
$3.99
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Alameda Daily

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) You could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on diesel in Alameda, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Alameda area went to Valero at 5910 Macarthur Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:
ALAMEDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
West Bend, WI
Traffic
City
West Bend, WI
State
Washington State
Lincoln Daily

Diesel price check: This is Lincoln's cheapest station

(LINCOLN, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Lincoln area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lincoln area went to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Phillips 66 at 205 N 9Th St, the survey found:
LINCOLN, NE
West Bend Bulletin

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend, WI
72
Followers
269
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy