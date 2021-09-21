Price check: Diesel prices around West Bend

(WEST BEND, WI) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in West Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the West Bend area on Tuesday, found that BP at 5105 Hwy Phad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 1211 W Washington St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 5105 Hwy P, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 2.99

CITGO 100 Badger Rd, Kewaskum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.04

BP 890 Fond Du Lac Ave, Kewaskum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

BP 1211 W Washington St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 806 S Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.68 $ 3.09

BP 1229 S Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.