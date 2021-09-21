Price check: Diesel prices around West Bend
(WEST BEND, WI) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in West Bend, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the West Bend area on Tuesday, found that BP at 5105 Hwy Phad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 1211 W Washington St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.79
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.99
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.68
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.48
$3.99
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
