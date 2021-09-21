CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven diesel price check shows where to save $0.40 per gallon

New Haven Dispatch
 9 days ago
(NEW HAVEN, CT) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in New Haven, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the New Haven area went to Forbes Premium Fuel at 81 Frontage Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Mobil at I-95 Northbound, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Forbes Premium Fuel

81 Frontage Rd, East Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.06
$3.13
$2.99

Xpress Fuel

22 Frontage Rd, East Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

First Fuel

810 1St Ave, West Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.08
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.04
$3.13
$3.22
$3.14

First Fuel

133 Middletown Ave, North Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.04
$3.13
$3.22
$3.14

Tim's Auto Center

28 Jones Hill Rd, West Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.22
$3.37
$3.09

Xpress Fuel

345 Elm St, West Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.25
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

New Haven Dispatch

New Haven, CT
With New Haven Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

