New Haven diesel price check shows where to save $0.40 per gallon

(NEW HAVEN, CT) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in New Haven, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the New Haven area went to Forbes Premium Fuel at 81 Frontage Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Mobil at I-95 Northbound, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Forbes Premium Fuel 81 Frontage Rd, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.06 $ 3.13 $ 2.99

Xpress Fuel 22 Frontage Rd, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

First Fuel 810 1St Ave, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.13 $ 3.22 $ 3.14

First Fuel 133 Middletown Ave, North Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.13 $ 3.22 $ 3.14

Tim's Auto Center 28 Jones Hill Rd, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.22 $ 3.37 $ 3.09

Xpress Fuel 345 Elm St, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.