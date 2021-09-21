New Haven diesel price check shows where to save $0.40 per gallon
(NEW HAVEN, CT) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in New Haven, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the New Haven area went to Forbes Premium Fuel at 81 Frontage Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Mobil at I-95 Northbound, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.06
$3.13
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.08
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.04
$3.13
$3.22
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.04
$3.13
$3.22
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.22
$3.37
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.25
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0