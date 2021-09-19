Top homes for sale in Corinth

(Corinth, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Corinth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1207 Miegg St, Corinth, 38834 2 Beds 1 Bath | $10,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Nice lot with small home that is being sold "AS-IS"

1816 Fairway Dr., Corinth, 38834 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,697 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Relax in this beautiful & spacious 4Br/2Ba, 2697 sf home overlooking the number 8 green at Hillandale Country Club!!! Located on a quiet street but in the heart of all your city conveniences in Corinth. Features include lots of renovations, granite countertops, open kitchen/living concept, salt water inground pool, beautiful view from your completely remodeled sunroom, two golf cart garage bays, underground storm shelter in carport, storage building, and the upstairs area has a large bonus room that could be a nice office space, game room, entertainment room, or 5th BR. Also included is a massive walk-in attic for lots of storage space or it could easily be converted into more living space...already plumbed for a 3rd bathroom as well. Seller is

1165 Sticine, Guys, 38339 3 Beds 4 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,688 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Lovely 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath brick home with half acre stocked pond on 17.05 nice level acres with road frontage on two roads. This custom built home has two spacious living areas, Great room with fireplace and Den with fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Office and three nice size bedrooms on main level and one large room ( either 4th bedroom or bonus room) & full bath up. Spacious kitchen with gas cooktop and eat-in area. Pond is stocked with Bass, Catfish and Brim. Call today for private showing.

