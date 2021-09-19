Take a look at these homes on the Bloomington market now

(Bloomington, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bloomington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1109 North Western Avenue, Bloomington, 61701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $77,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Check out this affordable move-in ready ranch. This home features 1 Bedroom, 1 full bathroom and a huge 7x11 walk-in closet. You will love the space this backyard offers. Sitting on a large lot with a huge fenced in yard, patio, 1 car detached garage and an enclosed front porch. Living room, dining room, and kitchen all flow nicely together. Unfinished basement with laundry and ample storage space. Updates include: Roof 2018, Kitchen Cabinets, Counters, Appliances in 2016, Windows, Siding, Plumbing and Electrical in 2015. Furnace 2014. Must check this out! Available for rental $850/month.

For open house information, contact Seth Couillard, Keller Williams Revolution at 309-834-3400

13 Chinkapin Court, Bloomington, 61705 5 Beds 4 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,545 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome to this beautiful home in The Grove that is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The 2 story foyer welcomes you into the main and a very open floor plan. The living room has beautiful hardwood floors and a fireplace surrounded by built-in bookcases. The kitchen boasts a custom island, granite counter tops, and a tiled backsplash. A great flex space with beautiful coffered ceilings would make a great office space or formal dining room. Rounding out the main level is a dedicated laundry room and half bath. Upstairs you will find 4 generously sized bedrooms including a very large master suite with double walk-in closets, a large soaking tub and tiled shower. An additional full bath is also found on the 2nd floor. The fully finished basements has a large family room space, a 5th bedroom, and a 3rd full bath. Outside the fully fenced yard includes a large patio space and a play set which will remain. Come make this house your home!

For open house information, contact Shannon Smith, RE/MAX Rising at 309-340-1000

507 East Market Street, Heyworth, 61745 2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1955

HVAC '19 roof April '16,WH '14 wndws '00, all PVC sewer, 23x10 encl porch, GREAT location near wooded area, WB stove in LR easily restored (chimney has been removed) all appliances stay. Potential in basement.

For open house information, contact Steve Sovereign, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 309-662-9333

25 Pembrook Circle, Bloomington, 61704 4 Beds 4 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,536 Square Feet | Built in 1984

WOW! Check out this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage house in Bloomington! Well maintained throughout! HUGE, beautiful, landscaped backyard with screened in porch for relaxing with family and friends. NEW ROOF 2021. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, island with range, pantry, newer back splash and eat-in kitchen space. Multiple flex rooms on the main level suitable for family room, formal dinning, office, den etc.! You choose what fits you best! Upstairs find 4 spacious bedrooms and two full baths. The large master bedroom has two closets and a on suite master bath with skylight, double vanity and pocket privacy door divider. Hall bath features double vanity and a tub/shower combo. The additional three other rooms are nicely sized with good closet storage. Basement features a family room, full bath, space to exercise, laundry area and storage.

For open house information, contact April Bauchmoyer, RE/MAX Rising at 309-340-1000