Fort Smith, AR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Smith

Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 4 days ago

(Fort Smith, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Smith. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6RH5_0c10OFit00

8601 Gatehouse, Fort Smith, 72916

4 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,458 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This beautiful home is located in the award winning Greenwood School district, but close to all that Fort Smith has to offer. Located in the desired Stonshire subdivision this Home is within walking distance to the the walking trails in Chaffee Crossing and a just a very short drive to the up and coming Heritage Village and the HUB. The beautiful open concept kitchen and living room make this house perfect a family! The pool is a salt water pool perfectly done by Chad Farris. The outdoor space is perfect!

For open house information, contact Emily Lunney, Keller Williams Platinum Realty at 479-434-3000

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1050510)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8inz_0c10OFit00

111 Westview Dr, Arkoma, 74901

2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,066 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Check out this cute home just on the outskirts of Fort Smith. 2 bed, 1 bath home in Arkoma, OK. This 1066 square foot home will be a perfect starter home or investment property! Call today for showings.

For open house information, contact Chad Sutton, Sagely & Edwards Realtors at 479-782-8911

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1048633)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07a0pD_0c10OFit00

2900 Lakeview Pt, Fort Smith, 72903

4 Beds 3 Baths | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,023 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Great Brighton subdivision! 4BR/2.5Baths, nice cabinets and granite throughout, butlers pantry, formal DRm plus eat in kitchen, crown molding, built-in hutch, desk and lockers at garage entrance, central vacuum, speaker system, surround sound, 3 car garage, sprinklers, flagstone covered patio. Community lake with walking trail and fountain. Kids can walk to 9 years of school. Close to restaurants, shopping and hospital.

For open house information, contact Lorraine Luna, Sagely & Edwards Realtors at 479-782-8911

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1033417)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186iSW_0c10OFit00

19 Berry Hill Rd, Fort Smith, 72903

4 Beds 5 Baths | $634,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,031 Square Feet | Built in None

Mid-Century Modern home filled w/amazing architecture & history, Stunning milled woodwork & beams w/many custom features & built ins. Over 4000 sq ft of gorgeous design that has stayed true to the original E. Faye Jones architecture , situated on a sprawling 2.4 acre site in the heart of Ft Smith. Gorgeous original brick flooring, office/in law suite overlooking family room, 2 fireplaces, indoor/outdoor grill, modern kitchen, private, tree covered patios for entertaining, Truly, a ONE OF A KIND home

For open house information, contact Terri Smith, Keller Williams Platinum Realty at 479-434-3000

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1047246)

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
ABOUT

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

