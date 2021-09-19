Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Smith

(Fort Smith, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Smith. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

8601 Gatehouse, Fort Smith, 72916 4 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,458 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This beautiful home is located in the award winning Greenwood School district, but close to all that Fort Smith has to offer. Located in the desired Stonshire subdivision this Home is within walking distance to the the walking trails in Chaffee Crossing and a just a very short drive to the up and coming Heritage Village and the HUB. The beautiful open concept kitchen and living room make this house perfect a family! The pool is a salt water pool perfectly done by Chad Farris. The outdoor space is perfect!

111 Westview Dr, Arkoma, 74901 2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,066 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Check out this cute home just on the outskirts of Fort Smith. 2 bed, 1 bath home in Arkoma, OK. This 1066 square foot home will be a perfect starter home or investment property! Call today for showings.

2900 Lakeview Pt, Fort Smith, 72903 4 Beds 3 Baths | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,023 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Great Brighton subdivision! 4BR/2.5Baths, nice cabinets and granite throughout, butlers pantry, formal DRm plus eat in kitchen, crown molding, built-in hutch, desk and lockers at garage entrance, central vacuum, speaker system, surround sound, 3 car garage, sprinklers, flagstone covered patio. Community lake with walking trail and fountain. Kids can walk to 9 years of school. Close to restaurants, shopping and hospital.

19 Berry Hill Rd, Fort Smith, 72903 4 Beds 5 Baths | $634,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,031 Square Feet | Built in None

Mid-Century Modern home filled w/amazing architecture & history, Stunning milled woodwork & beams w/many custom features & built ins. Over 4000 sq ft of gorgeous design that has stayed true to the original E. Faye Jones architecture , situated on a sprawling 2.4 acre site in the heart of Ft Smith. Gorgeous original brick flooring, office/in law suite overlooking family room, 2 fireplaces, indoor/outdoor grill, modern kitchen, private, tree covered patios for entertaining, Truly, a ONE OF A KIND home

