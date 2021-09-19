House hunt Wichita Falls: See what’s on the market now

(Wichita Falls, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wichita Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7161 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, 76310 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Ready to make this country home yours, located in Holiday School district on 2.28 acres. Hwy 79 South and T-Bone Road. Metal roof, updated flooring in both baths, beautiful updated master shower.

4636 Pendleton Drive, Wichita Falls, 76310 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,203 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Adorable 3/1 1/2 /1 car garage brick home in Southwest University Park area! Walking distance to Jefferson elementary! Privacy fencing, large yard, cement patio, new roof and nice curb appeal! Inside offers new carpet, laminate wood, fresh paint, updated bathrooms, DBL pane energy efficient windows, pretty tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout, enclosed laundry room! This is a great house close to shopping and banks! Call today to preview! Listing agent related to seller.

4209 Rivercrest Drive, Wichita Falls, 76309 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,943 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Estate Sale has been extended. No scheduled showings or professional photos until September 14, 2021. PROPERTY AVAILABLE TO SEE AT ESTATE SALE. Built in 1950 with an accommodating, unique layout that's been maintained by ONE owner! Now it's your turn! Step down into the oversized family room, complete with an area for pool/ ping pong table and access to the covered patio. Unlimited potential! PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AS IS!

3323 Barrett Place, Wichita Falls, 76308 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,050 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home walking distance to MSU and restaurants. Carport and single car garage. $1000 security deposit. $35 App fee. Pets are allowed with owner approval.

