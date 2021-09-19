CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Check out these homes for sale in Tuscaloosa now

Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 4 days ago

(Tuscaloosa, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tuscaloosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qoDF_0c10MVfh00

7206 Tulip Trestle Court, Northport, 35473

5 Beds 3 Baths | $293,900 | 2,618 Square Feet | Built in None

The Salem is a two-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,618 square feet. The main level features a formal dining room, as well as a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island for extra seating and food preparation space. The kitchen opens to the breakfast area which leads to the covered patio. Bedroom One offers a luxurious spa-inspired bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. A powder room and walk-in laundry room complete the main level. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with double vanities, and a bonus room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; a Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset; a Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Eaton Corporation; a Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.* Talk to a New Home Sales Agent for details.

For open house information, contact Robbyn Duncan D.R. Horton - Birmingham

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24287-240-24287-242870000-0053)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDl5D_0c10MVfh00

1421 14Th St E, Tuscaloosa, 35404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Potential investment opportunity! This lovely home is centrally located in Lindbergh Park and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home boasts laminate hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout- no carpet! It is currently leased for $1,230/month through July 2022. Close to the University of Alabama, churches, restaurants, DCH, shopping, & more! Zoned for Alberta & Northridge schools.

For open house information, contact Tricia Gray, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11878184)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnBtV_0c10MVfh00

4301 Woodland Hills Dr, Tuscaloosa, 35405

4 Beds 4 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,509 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Absolutely gorgeous, full brick home in Woodland Hills on a 0.5 +/- acre lot with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths + a bonus room, all on one level! Interior features include an open floor plan, tall ceilings, crown molding & hardwood floors. The living room has a gorgeous fireplace. The kitchen boasts a gas cooktop, an island, breakfast area & a walk-in pantry. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, double vanity, whirlpool tub, & a separate tile shower. The home also has 3 spacious guest bedrooms. Exterior features include a private backyard with an open patio, an attached 2 car garage, & a 14x20 room off the garage that would make a great man cave or craft room! Conveniently located close to the interstate for an easy commute! Zoned for Arcadia/Eastwood/Bryant schools.

For open house information, contact Tricia Gray, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11856482)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmAwm_0c10MVfh00

14558 Kitchen Rd, Tuscaloosa, 35405

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1979

You do not want to miss this beautiful 2600 SqFt Log Home nestled quietly inside a 14 acre tract. If you love nature, beautiful trees, this may be the property for you! Stone (wood burning) fireplace, hardwoods floors, open kitchen/living/dining area. Huge stone patio great for entertaining friends, or just relaxing by a firepit with family. 2 bedrooms/1 bath on main level. 2 bedrooms/1 bath in finished portion of basement. Unfinished portion of basement can serve as your garage, workshop, or that man-cave/she-space you've always dreamed of.

For open house information, contact Jon Davis, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11725528)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Real Estate
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
132
Followers
254
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy