Check out these homes for sale in Tuscaloosa now

(Tuscaloosa, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tuscaloosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7206 Tulip Trestle Court, Northport, 35473 5 Beds 3 Baths | $293,900 | 2,618 Square Feet | Built in None

The Salem is a two-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,618 square feet. The main level features a formal dining room, as well as a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island for extra seating and food preparation space. The kitchen opens to the breakfast area which leads to the covered patio. Bedroom One offers a luxurious spa-inspired bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. A powder room and walk-in laundry room complete the main level. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with double vanities, and a bonus room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; a Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset; a Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Eaton Corporation; a Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.* Talk to a New Home Sales Agent for details.

1421 14Th St E, Tuscaloosa, 35404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Potential investment opportunity! This lovely home is centrally located in Lindbergh Park and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home boasts laminate hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout- no carpet! It is currently leased for $1,230/month through July 2022. Close to the University of Alabama, churches, restaurants, DCH, shopping, & more! Zoned for Alberta & Northridge schools.

4301 Woodland Hills Dr, Tuscaloosa, 35405 4 Beds 4 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,509 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Absolutely gorgeous, full brick home in Woodland Hills on a 0.5 +/- acre lot with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths + a bonus room, all on one level! Interior features include an open floor plan, tall ceilings, crown molding & hardwood floors. The living room has a gorgeous fireplace. The kitchen boasts a gas cooktop, an island, breakfast area & a walk-in pantry. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, double vanity, whirlpool tub, & a separate tile shower. The home also has 3 spacious guest bedrooms. Exterior features include a private backyard with an open patio, an attached 2 car garage, & a 14x20 room off the garage that would make a great man cave or craft room! Conveniently located close to the interstate for an easy commute! Zoned for Arcadia/Eastwood/Bryant schools.

14558 Kitchen Rd, Tuscaloosa, 35405 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1979

You do not want to miss this beautiful 2600 SqFt Log Home nestled quietly inside a 14 acre tract. If you love nature, beautiful trees, this may be the property for you! Stone (wood burning) fireplace, hardwoods floors, open kitchen/living/dining area. Huge stone patio great for entertaining friends, or just relaxing by a firepit with family. 2 bedrooms/1 bath on main level. 2 bedrooms/1 bath in finished portion of basement. Unfinished portion of basement can serve as your garage, workshop, or that man-cave/she-space you've always dreamed of.

