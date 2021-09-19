CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Schenectady

Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 4 days ago

(Schenectady, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Schenectady than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3266 Taylor St, Schenectady, 12306

4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Amazing opportunity to purchase a Bungalow on a large lot with an in-ground pool in a great Rotterdam location. All will love splashing in the private in-ground pool with newer liner. Remove the 1st-floor carpet & expose those hardwood floors underneath! Large kitchen with a wall of windows for natural light. Large covered front porch provides extra Summer living area & is the perfect place for visiting with friends & neighbors passing by. Completely finished attic with 3/4 bath makes a great owner's suite. The home needs TLC but has "great bones", loads of space & on a double lot with a 2 car garage! Home is being sold as-is to a cash or FHA 203kbuyer only with all remaining furniture showing in photos. Do not wait! Call an agent today to view this home!

For open house information, contact Robert Gordon, INGLENOOK REALTY INC at 518-882-6236

1324 Bradford St, Schenectady, 12306

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 821 Square Feet | Built in None

Come take a look at this move in ready property on a dead end street in a quiet neighborhood. With newer vinyl windows, 150 amp electric service, new carpet in the back bedroom, white vinyl fencing, 1st floor laundry in bathroom, and access from Bradford St & Wedgewood Heights (garage access) offers a great deal of off street parking, and the walk up attic allows for extra storage. Affordable taxes (shown without exemptions). This is a must see property at an affordable price. Call LA today for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Jason Zappia, Miranda Real Estate Group Inc at 518-356-1701

529 Cleveland Av, Schenectady, 12306

3 Beds 1 Bath | $173,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,167 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready and beautifully maintained Cottage with tons of natural light and high ceilings. All the original character shines through with the original wood floors and woodwork throughout. First floor offers nice living room, formal dining room, updated bath (2019), kitchen with new backsplash (2020), charming foyer with original stained-glass window and closet. Second level offers 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Private yard with many perennials, apple and pear trees, blueberries, and hazelnuts with room for a vegetable garden. Relax on your Amish built front porch (2020). Garage updated (2020) with new siding, new roof, new electric door. Interior freshly painted throughout. This property pride in ownership and ready for the next owner.

For open house information, contact Lynn Quay, Miranda Real Estate Group Inc at 518-356-1701

2147 Rowley Road, Malta, 12020

4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1800

This historic home sits on 18+- acres, with an additional 9+- acres located on the other side of the Northway. All kinds of original features including original wide board floors, doors, beams, hardware, etc. Beautiful enclosed porch overlooking 18 acres and functioning inground pool. 2 woodstoves and two staircases in the house! This place has endless possibilities. Restore to its original grandeur, make into a B&B, Rehab to a modern home, or tear down and build a dream home. Close to Interstate 87, Saratoga Springs and Racetrack, Saratoga Lake, Easy to show.

For open house information, contact Dan Munn, HIGH ROCK REALTY INC at 518-691-0669

