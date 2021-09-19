CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Roanoke

 4 days ago

(Roanoke, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Roanoke. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEc9C_0c10KkkS00

82 Par Five Ln, Hardy, 24101

4 Beds 4 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,428 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great home overlooking hole 5 on the Westlake golf course. Large back deck provides sunset views over the mountains. Home comes with joining lot 92 with purchase giving you 1.2 acres total. Home has 4 bed 3.5 baths and a room set up in basement that could be used as an additional bedroom. fresh paint, counter tops, redone hardwood floors, and septic pumped in 2019.

For open house information, contact THOMAS YERKEY, WAINWRIGHT & CO., REALTORS(r) (LAKE) at 540-719-5222

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-882531)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUgRl_0c10KkkS00

712 Dale Ave Se, Roanoke, 24013

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,558 Square Feet | Built in 1900

ATTENTION INVESTORS! Great investment opportunity with excellent cash flow. Roomy (3) bedroom (2) bathroom home located close to 581 and downtown Roanoke. New HVAC, new gas furnace, newer roof, siding, gutters, updated plumbing, new 200 amp electrical service and (2) new 220v heavy duty window a/c units also included to help keep the house extra cool during the hot summer months. Large front porch, fenced yard, and spacious rooms make this a desirable home for a large family or someone seeking space and privacy.

For open house information, contact GINGER FRANCIS, LONG & FOSTER - ROANOKE OFFICE at 540-989-0863

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-883279)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGFKw_0c10KkkS00

8190 Olsen Rd, Roanoke, 24019

3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,554 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Private Retreat in desirable North Roanoke County! Unique Swiss ranch home tucked away on 4.72 Acres. Peaceful setting surrounded by nature & beautiful trees, lots of berries & flowers galore. Maintenance free Large home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful rock fireplace centered between the living room & dining room makes a perfect place for entertaining. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Attached 2 car garage with beauty shop already set up. In-ground pool (4 1/2' to 12') with pool house and cabana. Two additional detached garages. One with 220 electric, heat & AC - could easily be made into income producing garage. Fenced yard & fenced pasture. Small stream. New Art Roof 2016. New laminate floors in 2019. Hot water heater 3 years old. Seller in process of cleaning.

For open house information, contact SUSAN JONES, LONG & FOSTER - BOTETOURT at 540-992-2064

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-881524)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEQ7S_0c10KkkS00

3933 Saunders Rd, Vinton, 24179

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Unique property in Bedford County w/beautiful mountain views. With 8 acres, there is plenty of room for horses, gardens, or other outdoor spaces. The 3 bedroom home features hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, updated cabinetry, gas log fireplace, and large recreation area on living level. Updated electrical. Unfinished basement offers potential for additional living space. Appliances and wood stove in working condition, but pass as is. Taxes and square footage estimated; to be confirmed by buyer and buyers agent.

For open house information, contact JACKIE NEWELL, CENTURY 21 WAMPLER REALTY at 540-992-2500

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-883855)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roanoke, VA
ABOUT

With Roanoke Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

