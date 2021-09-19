Take a look at these homes for sale in Valentine

(Valentine, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Valentine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

90301 Hatchery Rd, Valentine, 69201 3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This property features a 2,560sqft home with attached garage and shop building on 21+/- acres. There is an updated eat-in kitchen with birch cabinetry and black/stainless appliances. A large dining area is centrally located within the home ideal for entertaining and an oversized family room offers great views and a patio door to experience the outdoors firsthand. A cozy living room makes for the perfect place to relax. An office is situated at one garage entry and a 3/4 bathroom with the laundry area is conveniently located at the other garage entry. There are 3 bedrooms including a spacious master with en suite bath and an exterior door. Another full bathroom with the maintenance room is easily accessible while hosting. The open concept home is characterized by cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting, decorative built-ins, and open ledges above closets throughout. Two separate attached garages totaling 1,000sqft offer additional storage. A 2,000sqft detached garage/shop building with 14' overhead doors allow for storage of classic cars, lawn mower, 4-wheeler, 5th wheel, or any other recreational vehicle. There is a well-manicured yard with recent tree plantings and 18 stations of underground sprinklers. A firepit is surrounded by 3 swings overlooking the canyon edge. The property offers possible ATV trails and other building sites with pine tree covered canyons and hunting opportunities bordering Government Canyon.

For open house information, contact Janelle Johnson Heartland Country Real Estate

114 Lakeshore Drive, Valentine, 69201 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This home is situated on approximately 1/2 an acre in the desirable Lakeshore Addition overlooking the Mill Pond. The split level features nearly 2,000sqft of living space including 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The kitchen is impressive with custom cabinetry, including all appliances, and a center island open to the dining area. Great natural light and recessed lighting compliment this space as well as a quaint sitting area. There is a large living room with a gas fire place and a half bath with laundry at the garage entrance. The basement features a multi-purpose room with closets and built-ins as well as additional storage. Most recent updates include remodeled bathrooms and new HVAC. Outdoors there is a deck and a back patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing. There is a garden including a small storage shed, established shade trees, underground sprinklers, and landscaping.

