CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valentine, NE

Take a look at these homes for sale in Valentine

Valentine Post
Valentine Post
 4 days ago

(Valentine, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Valentine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18I4G5_0c10B13f00

90301 Hatchery Rd, Valentine, 69201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This property features a 2,560sqft home with attached garage and shop building on 21+/- acres. There is an updated eat-in kitchen with birch cabinetry and black/stainless appliances. A large dining area is centrally located within the home ideal for entertaining and an oversized family room offers great views and a patio door to experience the outdoors firsthand. A cozy living room makes for the perfect place to relax. An office is situated at one garage entry and a 3/4 bathroom with the laundry area is conveniently located at the other garage entry. There are 3 bedrooms including a spacious master with en suite bath and an exterior door. Another full bathroom with the maintenance room is easily accessible while hosting. The open concept home is characterized by cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting, decorative built-ins, and open ledges above closets throughout. Two separate attached garages totaling 1,000sqft offer additional storage. A 2,000sqft detached garage/shop building with 14' overhead doors allow for storage of classic cars, lawn mower, 4-wheeler, 5th wheel, or any other recreational vehicle. There is a well-manicured yard with recent tree plantings and 18 stations of underground sprinklers. A firepit is surrounded by 3 swings overlooking the canyon edge. The property offers possible ATV trails and other building sites with pine tree covered canyons and hunting opportunities bordering Government Canyon.

For open house information, contact Janelle Johnson Heartland Country Real Estate

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11022547)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOlEI_0c10B13f00

114 Lakeshore Drive, Valentine, 69201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This home is situated on approximately 1/2 an acre in the desirable Lakeshore Addition overlooking the Mill Pond. The split level features nearly 2,000sqft of living space including 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The kitchen is impressive with custom cabinetry, including all appliances, and a center island open to the dining area. Great natural light and recessed lighting compliment this space as well as a quaint sitting area. There is a large living room with a gas fire place and a half bath with laundry at the garage entrance. The basement features a multi-purpose room with closets and built-ins as well as additional storage. Most recent updates include remodeled bathrooms and new HVAC. Outdoors there is a deck and a back patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing. There is a garden including a small storage shed, established shade trees, underground sprinklers, and landscaping.

For open house information, contact Janelle Johnson Heartland Country Real Estate

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11020344)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Classic Cars#Atv
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Valentine Post

Valentine Post

Valentine, NE
10
Followers
232
Post
901
Views
ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy