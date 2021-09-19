Don’t overpay for gas in Hagerstown: Analysis shows most expensive station

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Gas prices vary across the Hagerstown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hagerstown area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hagerstown area appeared to be at 7-Eleven, at 1673 Dual Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 1673 Dual Hwy, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

Pilot 16921 Halfway Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.71 $ 3.49 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.70 $ --

Pilot 11633 Greencastle Pike, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.52 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.71 $ 3.58

Unbranded 16604 National Pike, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.34

Sheetz 301 E Washington St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Exxon 301 N Burhans Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1700 Wesel Blvd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.