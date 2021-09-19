Don’t overpay for gas in Oakland: Analysis shows most expensive station

(OAKLAND, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Oakland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oakland area was $4.41 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oakland area appeared to be at 76, at 1700 Powell St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 1700 Powell St, Emeryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 4.95 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 1400 Powell St, Emeryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 5.05 $ 4.79

Chevron 451 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 100 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Chevron 3420 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.03 $ 4.45 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.13 $ 4.55

76 2142 E 12Th St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Berkeley Gas & Smog at 3000 Shattuck Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.