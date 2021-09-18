CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward Updates

Seward news digest: Top stories today

Seward Updates
Seward Updates
 6 days ago

(SEWARD, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Seward.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Seward / cityofseward.us

Community Alerts

Community Alerts

For Immediate Release Release # CV-180 September 16, 2021. City of Seward Reports Twenty New COVID-19 Test Results Today. Seward, Alaska – Today, the City of Seward is reporting twenty (20) new positive COVID-19 test results for all local healthcare facilities. Please get vaccinated. RESOURCES:. Kenai Peninsula Borough Data Hub... Read more

Seward / peninsulaclarion.com

Meet Seward City Council candidate Randy Wells

Meet Seward City Council candidate Randy Wells

Randy Wells is running for one of two vacancies on the Seward City Council. Other council candidates include Leighton Radner, Michael Calhoon and John Osenga, who were profiled in the Sept. 5 edition of The Peninsula Clarion. Wells was unable to speak with the Clarion ahead of those interviews due to scheduling conflicts and sent pre-written responses to questions via email. Read more

Seward / sewardjournal.com

SCF holds $1 million donation celebration

SCF holds $1 million donation celebration

Last Thursday the Seward Community Foundation (SCF) held a reception to celebrate its one millionth dollar donated to Seward area charities and nonprofits, a milestone the foundation reached on May 3 after awarding over $71,000 in funding throughout its major grant cycle. An advisory board to the Alaska Community Foundation,... Read more

ABOUT

With Seward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

