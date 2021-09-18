Brownwood news wrap: What’s trending

Used 2015 Ford Explorer Comanche Brownwood, TX #B2088

http://www.bayermotor.com/ Call or visit for a test drive of this vehicle today! Phone: 877-246-6092 Year: 2015 Make: Ford Model: Explorer Trim: Limited Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift Color: Red Interior: Charcoal Black Mileage: 100870 Stock #: B2088 VIN: 1FM5K7F89FGA89570 Red 2015 Ford Explorer Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCbrbrCall us directly at 1-254-559-2266 ! Delivery available upon request!brbrbrWE PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST!brbrReviews:br * The 2015 Ford Explorer is a roomy, comfortable, versatile, and more fuel-efficient SUV than its truck-based ancestors, or even modern vehicles like the Chevy Tahoe. If that's what you need, the Explorer fits the bill. Source: KBB.combr * Upscale cabin; abundant high-tech features; comfortable ride; fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinder engine; strong turbocharged V6. Source: Edmundsbr * The all new, bold and dashing 2015 Explorer is your family's very own 7-person adventure machine. Explorer inspires with best-in-class hwy fuel economy even the hybrid competition can't beat: 28 mpg with the 2.0L EcoBoost engine. For the performance-driven, the 3.5L EcoBoost V6, standard on the new Explorer Sport, produces best-in-class V6 power and torque. There's an Explorer to go wherever you want. Stay connected to your calls, music and more with both hands on the wheel with Ford SYNC. Increase your confidence with our driver-assist advancements. Explorer's highly capable Terrain Management System is paired with Intelligent 4WD to give you seamless shift-on-the-fly confidence. When encountering challenging conditions, just turn the dial to match the scene outside. When traffic is detected in your blind spots, the available BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with cross traffic alert is designed to alert you with a light in your sideview mirror. In addition, the adaptive cruise control and collision warning with brake support is designed to help you maintain a preset gap from the vehicle in front of you. Travel in style and luxury with leather-trimmed seating, standard inside Explorer Limited. Second-row heated seats and secondary console are made available on the Limited, and standard features such as heated steering wheel and 10-way power, heated and cooled front seats take your comfort to the extreme. Standard seating for 7 features environmentally friendly, supportive, soy-based foam in the seat cushions and seatbacks to help conserve limited resources and reduce CO2 emissions. A dual-panel moonroof fills the cabin with light. This graceful space - crafted to world-class standards for fit and finish - is sure to please wherever your journey takes you. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Bayer is proud to be your premier Comanche Chevrolet, Ford, GMC and Buick dealer. Our excellence extends after the sale too. You'll find we are honest and offer only qualit vehicles at great prices. http://www.bayermotorco.com/ Address: 714 E Central Comanche Brownwood, TX 76442 Read more