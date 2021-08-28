Cancel
Nome Dispatch

Nome news digest: Top stories today

Nome Dispatch
Nome Dispatch
 6 days ago

(NOME, AK) Here are today’s top stories from the Nome area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nome area, click here.

Nome / knom.org

Nome Common Council Prepares for Potential Increase in COVID Infection Rate

Nome Common Council Prepares for Potential Increase in COVID Infection Rate

The Nome Common Council made no changes on Monday night regarding the lack of required COVID-19 testing at Nome Airport, but planned for potential future mitigations. The city continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated and to take other measures to slow the spread of the virus, such as masking in public indoor spaces. City Manager Glenn Steckman drafted an emergency declaration requiring masking in public spaces, but said it would only go into effect in the event of a significant uptick in case rates. Read more

Nome / knom.org

First Nome-Beltz Cross Country Team Meets Present Important Learning Curve

First Nome-Beltz Cross Country Team Meets Present Important Learning Curve

The Nome-Beltz High School Cross Country Team attended its first two meets Aug. 20-21. Friday Aug 20’s meet, the ACS-Nome-Seward Tri Meet took place at Bartlett Trails in Anchorage. Saturday, August 21, the Ted McKenney Invitational took place at the Tsalteshi Trails by Skyview Middle School in Soldotna. Nome-Beltz Cross... Read more

Nome / knom.org

Port Commission, City Council Receive Request for Discounted Rate on Large Gravel Haul

Port Commission, City Council Receive Request for Discounted Rate on Large Gravel Haul

In their first meeting since May, the Nome Port Commission discussed a request to reduce rates for one of the largest shipments of gravel the port has seen in recent years. Jimmy West Jr., owner of the Board of Trade Saloon and Chairman of the Port Commission, sent the request to the Port Director and the City of Nome. At the commission meeting on Aug. 19, City Manager Glenn Steckman explained that the request was sent to his office in April. Read more

Nome / nomenugget.net

Region has 125 active COVID-19 cases

Region has 125 active COVID-19 cases

Over the last week, Norton Sound Health Corporation has identified 128 new COVID-19 cases across the region. With four cases recovering, this brings the total number of active cases to 125. On Tuesday, August 17, NSHC identified 15 new COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, 34 individuals tested positive for COVID-19. Norton... Read more

Nome Dispatch

Nome Dispatch

