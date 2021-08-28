What's up: Leading stories in Portland
Body found at Rooster Rock State Park, OSP says
Oregon State Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Read more
They didn't say much of anything,, Was it Female or Male,, About what age it is,, Was the Body Clothed or Not,, Those are things People want to Read about!! You would think the Reporter could get that information..🤔
It looks like we have a mystery on our hands, get shaggy and Scooby and let's head out in the mystery mobile to solve this .............
911 Operators Did Not Dispatch Police to Gas Station Where Employee Feared Explosion From Protesters Throwing Fireworks
Portland’s Bureau of Emergency Communications, which fields 911 calls for the city, did not dispatch police when a Chevron gas station employee called to report a potential explosion hazard as dueling protesters threw fireworks near the gas pumps during a street battle. WW had requested the 911 call audio from... Read more
well, now you know what it feels like not to have police. Still want to defund them?
WAIT... AREN'T FIREWORKS ILLEGAL right now? I CAN NOT BELIEVE the dispatcher ACTUALLY SAYS " If the fireworks or sparks ignite something then call back to 911 and THEN we can send officers to you." REALLY!!??? FYI DISPATCHER: IF a firework or something IGNITES the GAS STATION PUMPS..... NO ONE FOR BLOCKS WILL BE ALIVE TO CALL 911!!! SMH!!! I WONDER what the mayor and police commissioner would have said, HAD IT BLOWN UP AND KILLED EVERYONE NEAR THERE.... hmmm.... "we were unaware there was a problem. we tried to monitor the protest, but left when the fireworks started due to OUR PERSONAL SAFETY." Sounds like Oregon Emergency personal have GIVEN UP ON THEIR CITIZENS. SHAME IN YOU! 😡
Oregon, BYU to play this season in Portland in Phil Knight Invitational
Oregon and BYU will meet this season in Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational, a source told College Hoops Today. There is no timetable on an official announcement. The Ducks are currently ranked NINTH in the ROTHSTEIN 45. BYU is a combined 44-15 in two seasons under Mark Pope. Read more
WU-TANG AFFILIATES 12 O'CLOCK AND MURDOCK SHOT AND KILLED IN OREGON
WU-TANG AFFILIATES 12 O'CLOCK AND MURDOCK SHOT AND KILLED IN OREGON