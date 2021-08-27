Cancel
Casper, WY

Local resident is facing charges after he pointed a gun at a victim’s head

 9 days ago

Natrona County District Court

Casper, WY - According to the police officials, his name is Garrett Lane Cestnik and he was taken into custody on August 3, 2021.

Police say the 25-year-old suspect is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Intimidating a Witness.

Cestnik was charged in two separate cases.

In one case the suspect is accused of felony Theft after allegedly taking a motorcycle from a private driveway in Casper. 

He is then accused of pushing the tip of the gun into the victim’s face before leaving the scene.

His charges were bound over to Natrona County District Court last week.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available. 

