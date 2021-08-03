Home ownership in Pompano Beach is within reach with townhouses like these

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Pompano Beach, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Pompano Beach, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1999 E Discovery Cir E, Deerfield Beach, 33442 2 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Wonderful townhome with views of the lake from living room and porch. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with extra room downstairs, has 1 car garage. Completely remodeled. Extra room downstairs can be used as an office or bedroom. Kitchen and bathrooms updated. Granite in the kitchen. New air condition with warranty. New windows. Great location in the heart of Deerfield Beach just minutes to the beach! Access to all major highways, easy access to I-95, Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, close to shopping. Gated community in the prestigious Discovery Pointe. Amenities that include: heated pool, spa, indoor racquetball, tennis and a fitness center. A must see!

9320 Ketay Circle, Boca Raton, 33428 2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Townhouse | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Freshly painted and spacious 2 bed 2 bath villa walking distance to Uptown Boca retail and dining center. Unit has screened in patio, plenty of storage and vaulted ceilings. Ready to make it your own

15 Se 19Th Avenue, Pompano Beach, 33060 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Townhouse | 2,696 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to paradise! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse with 2,600+ living sqft is located LESS THAN 1 MILE from the beach, a 1/2 mile from Houston's, and just a short walk or bike ride to downtown Pompano Beach. This turnkey townhouse built in 2007 features a one car garage, COMPLETE hurricane impact windows/doors, and an oversized driveway that can fit 4+ cars comfortably. This property has NO HOA and is perfect for an end user looking to be close to the beach or an investor looking for a rental property or Airbnb. The downstairs features a guest bedroom and full bathroom plus indoor laundry. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms with a jack & jill bathroom plus an oversized master bedroom, which includes two large walk in closets and a bonus room/office. Call today for more details

64 Via Poinciana Ln, Boca Raton, 33487 4 Beds 3 Baths | $679,900 | Townhouse | 3,068 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Live in Luxury! Spanish Colonial Façade community. 4 bed 3 bath w/ 2 car garage in the beautiful Royal Poinciana gated community. One bedroom with full bath on first floor. This town home steals the show with the numerous upgrades! 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops and back splash, Extra extended cabinetry in kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Custom columns. Marble flooring on entire 1st floor & bathrooms. Bathrooms with top of the line vanities, granite, nickel finished faucets, and cast iron bathtubs. 5 piece crown molding. Upgraded light fixtures. One bedroom located on 1st floor w/double glass door entry. Retractable awnings. Balcony w/porcelain tile off of the master bedroom overlooking the community pool.

