Gary, WV

Gary events coming up

Gary Post
Gary Post
 5 days ago

(GARY, WV) Gary is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gary:

Bluefield Farmers Market

Bluefield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 163 Walnut St, Bluefield, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Fridays, 8AM - 1PM Location:163 Walnut Street

Annual Coal Miners Reunion-Pocahontas

Pocahontas, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 124 E Water St # 3, Pocahontas, VA

The Coal Miners' Reunion is sponsored by Historic Pocahontas, Inc. (HPI) and serves as a tribute to miners and railroad workers across southwest Virginia. Held in historic Pocahontas, the event...

Oktobrewfest

Tazewell, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 230 Tazewell Mall Cir, Tazewell, VA

Oktobrewfest is an annual event held the first Saturday of October on historic Main Street Tazewell, Virginia. The festival features 40+ craft beers, wines and ciders. Craft vendors, food trucks...

Field Fest - August 12th 2021

Bluefield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us at 5:00 pm to enjoy food, fun and entertainment in downtown Bluefield, VA. Click Here to purchase beverage tickets in...

Bramwell Police Explorers Program

Bramwell, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

✨?‍♂️ The Bramwell Police Explorers program connects youth to law enforcement and first responders in meaningful, educational ways. The 6-week prevention education program utilizes the E-SADD...

With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

