Oakland, CA

Oakland calendar: Coming events

Oakland Observer
 2 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Oakland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oakland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdgdE_0bGQbjRg00

Learn To Sail SF – Weekend (I)

Alameda, CA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1070 Marina Village Pkwy UNIT 202, Alameda, CA

Learn the ropes and get started sailing in style! This is our classic Learn to Sail course split over 2 consecutive weekends in San Diego. This is the first weekend of our Learn to Sail course –...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304KUy_0bGQbjRg00

Forest Bathing Walk for Women

Oakland, CA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7867 Redwood Road, Oakland, CA 94619

Spend 2 hours in a natural setting to restore your sense of well-being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZeK4_0bGQbjRg00

Alameda Farmers Market

Alameda, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 710 Haight Ave, Alameda, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM Location: Webster Street at Haight Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HG4mh_0bGQbjRg00

StrongFirst Foundations Workshop—Oakland, California, USA

Oakland, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2002 Montana Street, Oakland, CA 94602

Strength is the master quality—learn how to use kettlebells, barbells, and your own bodyweight at our Foundations Workshop!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHBjz_0bGQbjRg00

"Disney and Movie Favorites" Kids 'Rock' Band

Alameda, CA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1537 Webster St Upstairs, Alameda, CA

Welcome to our Eventbrite Booking Page. Here you can register and submit your deposit to hold your spot at camp. Also check out other Entertainment Events in Alameda , Music Events in Alameda ...

Oakland, CA
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

